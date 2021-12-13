What are your financing options for seed fundraising?

Several financing options are available for seed rounds, but the details can be complex. In this section, we present a high-level overview of the various options, with links for where to read more.

We recommend that you read up in in depth about the different types of financing and make sure you’re familiar with the key terms of these deals.

Seed fundraising typically involves one of three financing options:

Debt

Equity

Or grants.

Let’s take a look at them.

Option #1: Debt

Convertible debt

Here, your startup borrows money from the investor, intending to convert the debt to equity in the future. It happens via an instrument called a convertible note. The loan includes a principal amount (i.e. the investment itself), the interest rate, and a maturity date when both the principal and interest must be paid back. It will also specify how the debt will be converted into equity.

Once your company does an equity financing round, the convertible note will be converted into equity. Financing via convertible debt can be useful for your company if you believe your equity will be worth more later down the line. For more on convertible debt, check out this detailed post from Fred Wilson.

Safes

Safes (simple agreements for future equity) are similar to convertible debt, but without the requirements for interest rate, maturity, and repayment. Typically with a safe, you'll be able to negotiate the terms of the amount, the cap, and the discount.

For detailed information on safes, check out this detailed primer from Y Combinator.

Option #2: Equity

When financing with equity, you’ll set a valuation for your company, with a per-share price, then issue new shares and sell them to investors. As Y Combinator points out, financing with equity is “more complicated, expensive, and time-consuming” when compared to safes or convertible notes. They strongly recommend that you stick to the latter two financing options when seeking seed funding. Later on, when you plan to issue equity, it's essential to hire a lawyer.

Option #3: Grants

In both the US and UK, governments often fund promising startups. This may sound enticing, but the disadvantages include cumbersome application processes, intense competition, and many conditions attached.

In the US, seed funding for startups is available via two federal government award programs: the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program.

In the UK, government funding opportunities include the following: