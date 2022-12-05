What is Net Promoter Score? Optimizing your NPS and building customer loyalty

What is Net Promoter Score?

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a customer loyalty metric companies can use to measure and index customer satisfaction and loyalty. It is based on a simple question, scored on a scale from 0-10: "How likely is it that you would recommend us to a friend or colleague?" Responses are categorized into three groups: Promoters (9-10), Passives (7-8) and Detractors (0-6).

Promoters have high brand loyalty, feel certain that they would recommend the brand, and are likely to be successful customers.

Passives like the brand and would probably recommend it, but they might convey hesitation and have some qualms.

Detractors may spread negative things about your brand to friends and colleagues. They're not likely to be successful customers and are likely to churn.

Image source: netpromoter.com

