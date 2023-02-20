8 tips to build a customer retention email strategy that engages customers

So we've established that email can be a great tool for retention, but that it needs to be done right. Well, what does it mean to do it right? How can you be sure that your email retention strategy is a winning one? Truthfully, until you try it and refine it, you can't. But you can follow some tips that will help get you started on the right foot so the refining process goes quicker and you see results faster.

1. Identify customers who are in limbo

A customer who isn't getting value from your product is likely to churn. This could be a paying customer who hasn't logged in for a while, or a user who hasn't made the switch to paid because they haven't engaged with your product. Whatever the reason, the user isn't benefiting from your product, so you need to send a personalized customer retention email and help them understand the value. You should already have welcoming emails and onboarding emails that help new customers learn to use your product, but if someone isn't engaging, it can be helpful to reach out to them individually with an offer to help them overcome problems.

2. Communicate product value clearly

Anytime you communicate with your customers, but especially when you communicate with one that's in limbo, you make sure to clearly convey what makes your product valuable. Let the customer know which pain points you can help them solve, what sets you apart from the competition, and most importantly, where they can find resources to help them unlock the potential of your product and get the most value from it. Always remind them of the value they're getting from your product.

3. Leverage what's working for existing customers

Your happy customers are the best referrals and source to learn what makes your product valuable. As you get feedback from users, which you should be doing regularly, pay attention to the features of your software and aspects of your business that they praise the most. This will give you a starting point for your messaging with customers who are in danger of churning.

4. Keep a consistent cadence

The cadence of your retention email strategy isn't just about how frequently that you send out emails and follow-ups. Frequency can be part of it, but cadence also refers to why you send out emails, what types of emails, and what triggers them. Whether its regular onboarding emails designed to get the user up to speed, cart abandonment emails, or emails to reach out when they've been inactive for a while, your customers should have some idea when to expect an email from you.

5. Get your subject line right

Your email can't aid in retention if your customer doesn't open it. Subject lines play a large role in whether an email gets opened or gets immediately deleted. Keep subject lines short. Always clearly communicate what your message will be about in the subject, and if possible, sell your product's value then as well. But never be too verbose in your subject. The subject line should be easily digestible as well as engaging.

6. Build feedback loops

Earlier, we told you to use the positive feedback from your happy customers to guide your messaging to customers at risk of churning. Building in feedback loops is vital to understanding what makes your product valuable, but also to understanding why people churn. You should be regularly asking all customers from your email list for feedback, but those who churn can provide the most valuable feedback because they'll tell you which areas of your product or service need attention and improvement.

7. Test & iterate

Now comes the testing and refining part we talked about earlier. It's important to test and iterate, and it's part of the process. Thankfully in the world of big data, the guesswork is largely thrown out the window. Using an analytics package like Profitwell Metrics subscription analytics will let you track your churn and measure how effective your retention strategy is. You'll have hard data on what works and what doesn't, so you can make adjustments as needed. Just remember, data for retention is slow. If you change your retention email strategy today, your churn rate isn't going to plummet tomorrow, no matter how good that strategy is. Allow time for things to move and settle before making adjustments.

8. Optimize with templates

Email marketing allows you a great deal of personalization, but you are very frequently saying the same sorts of things to multiple customers. Templates allow you to create the same basic message but personalize it to specific people or slightly varying use cases. This saves you time crafting customer retention emails but also makes it easy to refine and tweak your messaging - right from the subject line, body, and email signature, during the testing and iteration portion. Also, while creating templates make sure to add different email signatures in each template. Such email signature marketing practices can be highly effective in engaging and retaining customers.