5 ways to build a customer onboarding process for long-term customer retention

Why customer onboarding matters.

There is a clear correlation between customer onboarding and retention. Numbers don't lie. Research and statistics reveal that great customer onboarding enhances customer satisfaction and long-term retention in the following four ways:

1. Builds trust with new customers from the beginning

After onboarding a new user, be sure they derive confidence in using your product or solution. You want them to have a positive perception of it. So ensure you've provided them with enough knowledge and support that will boost customer success.

Our research found that customers who perceived a company's customer onboarding positively had between 12% and 21% more willingness to pay (WTP) than the median. And those on the negative side had between a 3% to 9% drop in the willingness to pay.

2. Extends customer lifetime value

Whatever stage your company is at, customer lifetime value (LTV) is an important metric to keep top of mind, because a successful business model requires that your customer spends more than the cost it took to acquire them. Having a streamlined customer onboarding flow will help build customer confidence, as well as implementing their feedback along the way where necessary, will ensure they stick around.

We compared the first sixty days of the customers with a negative perception of the onboarding experience to those with a positive perception. The result: Those customers with positive perceptions have much less drop-off (about 1.6%) in the first 21 days of being customers.

3. Increases time to value and adoption

When your product serves customers as they expected, they'll look no further. Train them on how to use it and how they'll benefit from its functionality. This will increase their reliance on the solution, improving its adoption to their daily use. All these tactics will keep them glued for a longer time and turn them into your loyal customers.

A great onboarding journey is essential to increasing the value of a product within a customer or, at the very least, increasing the opportunity for customers to really see the value of your product.

Digging further, we compared those companies with purely functional customer onboarding alongside those whose functional onboarding embraces brand and value propositions. The former did boost their WTP by between 8% and 17%. On the other hand, those who went further and focused on value squeezed the figure by a further 10%.

4. Provides a feedback loop for product

Your business can harvest valuable feedback from your actual users. Your product creators will then use these opinions as inputs to improve the product at each iteration cycle. This cycling back of outputs is necessary for every SaaS company, since doing things right at the very first step is rare in this industry.