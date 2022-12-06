The process of migrating to Paddle

What do we mean by migration?

A migration is a way to transfer your existing subscribers from your legacy systems into Paddle, leaving you with a single source of truth and a single system to maintain. Without a migration, customers you have acquired to date will remain in your legacy system, and only new customers would be visible via Paddle.

Paddle works with its payment partners and your existing providers to ensure the safe and compliant transfer of all billing details. Our specialists ensure that you can unify all your customers into one place — our SaaS payments infrastructure — without fear of losing them.