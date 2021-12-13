What is a pricing sheet? How to make one + price sheet examples

Here at Paddle, we wholeheartedly believe in value-based pricing, which is extremely customer-centric. Value-based pricing is basing a product or service’s price on how much target consumers believe it’s worth. Once you have your prices set on value, you need to pitch a pricing strategy to your sales and marketing team members.

Part of this pricing process includes a pricing sheet. A price sheet is a place where you can keep all pricing-related information organized in one place. It feels a bit tedious, but after conducting the hard work of market research and setting prices, it’s an important step to make sure those efforts don’t go to waste.

Throughout this article, I’ll break down the basics of a pricing sheet, how to make one, and some examples we approve of.