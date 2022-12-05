Offering free trials: Everything you need to know

What are the benefits of offering a free trial?

Freemium is the new kid on the block and, as such, tends to be favored by many over the more traditional free trial. But is this the correct decision? Is freemium just the latest trend, removing the benefits of free trials and providing nothing in return? No. But that doesn't mean there aren't trade-offs or that freemium is automatically the best choice. There's an ongoing debate in the industry about the relative merits of freemium vs free trials. But free trials still offer the same benefits they always have:



Improves conversion rate

Showing a potential customer that your product fits their needs will reduce their reluctance to make a purchase and increase your conversion rate in the process.

Increases customer satisfaction

If your product isn't a fit for the customer's needs, the best time for them to find out is before they give you money. A free trial guarantees you a baseline level of customer satisfaction right from the start.

Lets customers "try before they buy"

There are often a lot of choices for potential customers. Giving them a chance to try your product as part of their decision-making process makes that choice easier for them.

Shows off your confidence in the product

If you know you have the best solution to your target audience's pain points, there's no reason not to show them, rather than telling them. Free trials communicate this confidence to users and increase the likelihood they'll trust you.