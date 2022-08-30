SaaS sales tax in the U.S.: Is SaaS taxable?

Maine

Maine doesn't make the distinction between the different categories of software. As a result, all software is taxable in that state.

Nevada

Whether SaaS is taxable in Nevada depends on the use. If the software is for business use, it must be taxed. If it's for personal use, there is no tax.

New Mexico

Because prewritten software, custom software, and services to create software are taxable in the state, New Mexico requires you to collect sales tax on SaaS products.

New York

New York's Department of Taxation and Finance has issued several opinions stating that cloud-based software is taxable and therefore requires you to collect sales tax on SaaS products.

North Dakota

SaaS is taxable in North Dakota depending on the use. If the software is for business use, it must be taxed. If it's for personal use, there is no tax.

Ohio

Ohio requires that sales tax be collected on any computer software that is used by businesses, regardless of how it is delivered. If your software is used by a business, you must charge them sales tax. There is no tax for personal use.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania considers software accessed electronically to still be tangible software and therefore requires you to collect sales tax on SaaS products. However, this is only true if the user is located in Pennsylvania.

Rhode Island

Because Rhode Island requires sales tax on all prewritten computer software regardless of how it's delivered, you are required to collect sales tax on SaaS products in that state.

South Carolina

South Carolina does not tax downloadable software, but they do tax software that is accessed by the cloud. This means almost all SaaS products will require sales tax to be collected.

South Dakota

South Dakota considers anything delivered electronically to be a tangible good. They also require taxes on fees charged to access software. For both of these reasons, you must collect sales tax on SaaS products in the state.

Tennessee

Because Tennessee requires sales tax on all prewritten computer software regardless of how it's delivered, you are required to collect sales tax on SaaS products in that state.

Texas

Texas requires SaaS businesses to collect sales tax. Some SaaS products may fit the state's definition of a data processing service and become eligible to reduce the amount of sales tax that they are required to collect.

Utah

Utah considers software that is accessed remotely to be taxable and therefore requires you to collect sales tax on SaaS products in the state.

Washington

Washington doesn't make the distinction between the different categories of software. As a result, all software is taxable in that state.

Washington DC

Washington DC requires sales tax on all content that is delivered wirelessly, therefore you'll need to collect sales tax on SaaS products in the district.

West Virginia

West Virginia taxes certain services. Because SaaS is considered a taxable service, it's taxed in the state. There are certain data processing services that are not required to be taxed; however, so, depending on the nature of your software, you may be eligible for an exemption.