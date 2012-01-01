Reduce churn. Recover more revenue. Automatically.
Paddle Retain is a retention platform that connects with your existing billing stack to recover failed payments and reduce cancellations without a migration or rebuild.
Paddle Retain is a retention platform that connects with your existing billing stack to recover failed payments and reduce cancellations without a migration or rebuild.
Retain works with your existing billing stack:
Retain is an out-the-box retention platform that sits on top of your existing billing platform. You get full funnel churn reduction - payment recovery, cancellation deflection flows, term optimization and reactivations - without changing your billing solution.
Smart, localized dunning in 19 languages to reach buyers where they are.
No-code cancellation flows that turn at-risk customers into saved subscribers with targeted offers, pauses and plan changes.
Automated, localized term optimization nudges that move the right buyers into longer-term plans.
Bring back previously cancelled users with targeted win-back campaigns
Retention automation that’s quick to set up and simple to maintain, so you see ROI fast.
Retain delivers the full retention stack - dunning, cancelation flows and term optimization - without changing your billing solution.
Retain automates the highest-impact retention levers so you grow faster without increasing acquisition spend.
So, you can keep your existing billing stack and add high performance retention on top.
No switching. No long implementation. Just smarter, localized retention that recovers revenue from day one.
Using a more custom setup? Talk to our team - we’ll help you understand what’s possible and what’s supported out of the box.
Win back customers before they're lost forever with automated dunning and churn intervention