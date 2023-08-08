Tackle churn from all angles
Churn management software that proactively reduces voluntary churn. Promote longer-term. Promote longer-term plans, salvage customers about to cancel, or win back customers who've already cancelled.
Upgrade customers to longer term subscriptions
Paddle Retain leverages user engagement data to target customers likely to upgrade from monthly to quarterly or annual plans. Improve customer retention while also generating upfront cash flow.
Deliver a great experience until the very end
With Paddle Retain, every customer gets a custom off-boarding flow and personalized offer that encourages them to stay on. Save more customers from canceling and get robust cancellation insights.
Win back churned users with a better offer
Not all who cancel are lost. Users usually return when you can provide a better offer. Paddle Retain identifies churned customers most likely to be recovered, and sends them the right offer, through the right channels, at the right time to increase your chances of winning them back.
Cross-channel retention strategy
All churn interventions can be sent via email, in-app or SMS. Set it up once and we’ll send out personalized, white-labeled messages to the right users.
Localized content
Improve retention by communicating to your customers in their own language. We translate all Paddle Retain messages to your customer’s language, with zero work on your part.
Google and Apple Pay
Paddle Retain’s payment forms include Google Pay and Apple Pay so users can update failed payments with 1-click or by using Face ID. All of which doubles payment form conversion.
Paddle Retain integrates with your billing stack in less than 30 minutes
Retain plugs right into your existing billing system and works automatically in the background to help prevent churn. Keep development time to a minimum with Paddle Retain.
Best-in-class churn software
Paddle Retain has the highest payment recovery rates in the industry. We're continuously optimizing our recovery tactics to improve performance for your business.
Data-driven retention
We continue to study billions of data points to understand why users cancel and how to win them back. Paddle Retain's algorithms are constantly evolving to improve recovery rates.
Completely white labeled
All of Paddle Retain’s churn interventions are 100% white-labeled. Your customers will get a great experience from start to end, delivered with your branding.
SOC2 Certified and secure
Paddle Retain is certified with the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework, as well as SOC2 Type 2. Our data is also encrypted in transit (with advanced TLS protocols and 2,048 bit keys) and at rest (with Amazon's Key Management Service). We also utilize your existing billing system, keeping you PCI compliant.
For us, Retain is totally worth it. It allows us to improve our core product experience [while we] use Retain as a white-label solution to increase revenue recovery and retention. Revenue and revenue growth is correlated with valuation increase and we've seen over a million dollars in valuation increase in our company just from Retain alone.