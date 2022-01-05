Open the floodgates with self-serve
Introducing and scaling self-serve can be lucrative, but it also requires a completely new sales motion.
The downmarket challenge
Opening a self-serve channel is a different ball game to chasing enterprise sales. You need to:
- Create an optimized checkout and automate your subscription logic.
- Handle global sales taxes and make changes to your product and commercial teams.
- Implement self-serve alongside your existing outbound sales structure.
What’s more, hybrid billing can lead to siloed data and processes, which makes reporting on revenue even more challenging.
The Paddle solution
Paddle gives you everything you need to do both. We handle your checkout, subscriptions, invoicing and taxes, while also providing billing support for all those new customers, so you can run both motions with confidence.
The bottom line: All the benefits of hybrid billing with none of the hassle.
Better
One simple partner to manage your self-serve launch
Faster
Turn on self-serve immediately, without hassle
Simpler
Avoid multiple new integrations and workflows
Safer
Sell globally in a compliant way from day 1
No new integrations, no extra tools
From invoices, checkout, and payment methods to risk mitigation, buyer support, and tax compliance, Paddle has all the tools to support both sales-led and product-led motions, so you don’t need to build or buy new payments platforms.
Self-serve in seconds
Simply plug-and-play or easily customize dozens of design elements to create a seamless, ‘on-brand’ checkout experience and convert more customers. Paddle’s team of experts continually monitors and improves the checkout, so you don’t have to.
Multiple payment methods in all markets
One integration with Paddle enables multiple ways to pay. Configure currencies, payment methods, and subscriptions in just a few clicks. You can activate new business models and enter new markets with ease.
All your revenue data in one place
Paddle reconciles and unifies all your revenue data. There’s nothing to reconcile manually and nothing extra to integrate. Instead, you can spend your time making smart data-led decisions and uncovering new opportunities.
We have a lot more control over the checkout experience now. It’s on-brand and cohesive with our website, which really increases customer trust in the experience.