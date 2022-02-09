Explore multiple options to getting started
Whether you’re migrating over subscribers or starting from scratch, our integration options make it easy for your engineers to connect with Paddle and start selling quickly.
APIs and webhooks
Use Paddle’s APIs to power your integration, whether amending subscriptions, keeping your databases in sync or facilitating customer access to your product. Your engineers can also listen to our suite of webhooks for live data, direct from your revenue source.Developer Docs: API Reference Developer Docs: Webhooks
Paddle.js runs your checkout
Embed a checkout and take payments from around the world with our Javascript library Paddle.jsDeveloper Docs: Paddle.js
Test your setup on sandbox
Create an account on our sandbox environment to test your integration before going live, so you know everything works as intended.Developer Docs: Getting started
In-App Purchases
Paddle's In App-Purchase option for iOS offers creators an alternative to Apple (subject to the evolving case between Apple and Epic Games).Find out more about In-App Purchase
Third party integrations
Use Paddle’s APIs to integrate with CRMs, reporting systems and business intelligence tools. Our Implementation experts also work on custom integrations for high-volume software sellers.Find out more about our implementation service
Paddle has made a measurable difference to the user experience we offer and we’re thrilled with the advances they’ve helped us to make on customer conversions. We’re also confident that the tools they have provided will help us make a success of the shift from licensing to subscriptions. Paddle has been a true partner and future-proof payments platform.