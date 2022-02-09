ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
Integration

Explore multiple options to getting started 

Whether you’re migrating over subscribers or starting from scratch, our integration options make it easy for your engineers to connect with Paddle and start selling quickly. 

Get startedSpeak to Sales

APIs and webhooks

Use Paddle’s APIs to power your integration, whether amending subscriptions, keeping your databases in sync or facilitating customer access to your product. Your engineers can also listen to our suite of webhooks for live data, direct from your revenue source.

Developer Docs: API Reference Developer Docs: Webhooks
Paddle invoice API response

Paddle.js runs your checkout

Embed a checkout and take payments from around the world with our Javascript library Paddle.js 

Developer Docs: Paddle.js

Test your setup on sandbox

Create an account on our sandbox environment to test your integration before going live, so you know everything works as intended. 

Developer Docs: Getting started

In-App Purchases

Paddle's In App-Purchase option for iOS offers creators an alternative to Apple (subject to the evolving case between Apple and Epic Games).

Find out more about In-App Purchase
In-app purchase by Paddle

Third party integrations

Use Paddle’s APIs to integrate with CRMs, reporting systems and business intelligence tools. Our Implementation experts also work on custom integrations for high-volume software sellers. 

Find out more about our implementation service

Paddle has made a measurable difference to the user experience we offer and we’re thrilled with the advances they’ve helped us to make on customer conversions. We’re also confident that the tools they have provided will help us make a success of the shift from licensing to subscriptions. Paddle has been a true partner and future-proof payments platform.

Sean DengGeneral Manager

Developer docs

More guides and technical advice on how to get started

Implementation service

Our premium Implementation service provides additional scaling support

Get started

Apply for your Paddle account or speak to Sales