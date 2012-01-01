Explore multiple options to getting started
Whether you’re migrating over subscribers or starting from scratch, our integration options make it easy for your engineers to connect with Paddle and start selling quickly.
Whether you’re migrating over subscribers or starting from scratch, our integration options make it easy for your engineers to connect with Paddle and start selling quickly.
Use Paddle’s APIs to power your integration, whether amending subscriptions, keeping your databases in sync or facilitating customer access to your product. Your engineers can also listen to our suite of webhooks for live data, direct from your revenue source.
Embed a checkout and take payments from around the world with our Javascript library Paddle.js
Create an account on our sandbox environment to test your integration before going live, so you know everything works as intended.
Paddle's In App-Purchase option for iOS offers creators an alternative to Apple (subject to the evolving case between Apple and Epic Games).
Use Paddle’s APIs to integrate with CRMs, reporting systems and business intelligence tools. Our Implementation experts also work on custom integrations for high-volume software sellers.
We manage your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing