3 lessons learned from implementing ABM at Paddle

3) Patience IS a virtue

It’s important to realize ABM is a marathon - not a sprint. Success requires patience and hard work, but it sure is worth it when you secure that deal in the end.

The ideal process to win big with ABM is the omnichannel approach. Why? Because it works. But this success doesn’t come without hard work (and time) from your teams.

The omnichannel approach is where you focus on one individual contact and how they would value your product. That contact will receive a number of bespoke marketing touches at different stages of their sales lifecycle, with multiple channels and platforms used throughout.

Let’s take a look at what the process can look like:

Email marketing Webinar invite Digital advertising Case study share via your sales team Newsletter push Invite to live event Sales outreach

This approach is used to fully educate a contact on what exactly your product does and what value it can bring - intrigue from that content can come in a week after just one touchpoint, or 16 months after seven touchpoints.

