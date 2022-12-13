Bootstrapping vs VC funding: Lessons VC-backed companies can learn from a bootstrapped mindset

Ensuring alignment through documentation

Alignment is how a high performing team becomes a high performing company – it should be a priority however you’re funded.

The easiest way to do this is by communicating your business’s mission, guiding principles, and core metrics with the entire team – and then documenting them internally.

Despite this, only one-in-five VC-backed companies have any form of documentation – where over half of bootstrapped companies have internal alignment documentation or wikis.*

Why? Bootstrapping allows you to maintain full artistic direction and control over business decisions. Funding your business with outside money means taking on external pressures and responsibilities to satisfy investors' interests which can mean the direction isn’t always as clear – or that priorities change more often.

So, how do you get everyone moving in the same direction?

First, you need to actually have a clear mission and guiding principles for achieving it.

When you determine guiding principles for your company think about:

Your mission (why you exist) and your success metrics.

How each department in the business will help you achieve those goals.

The tempo of production or level of output that you need from those departments over a given time period.

Once you have them down, communicate them with your whole team. Use various internal communication channels to make sure everyone gets bought into what you’re trying to achieve and understands their part in how you will achieve it. Internal communication channels include:

All-hands meetings

Department and team level meetings

Internal documentation (e.g. Notion or Nuclino)

Messaging and email

1:1s

From here, you can reinforce your guiding principles and update your documentation accordingly, for example, at the start of a new quarter.