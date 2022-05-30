Which of these 4 factors is your biggest invoicing headache?

The challenges of reconciliation

Finance teams across the globe can experience headaches with reconciliation as they scale. Here are some of the common challenges they can face along the way:

1) Dealing with inaccurate records

In an ideal world, all your numbers would match up nicely every time. In the real world, it’s not quite like this.

Let’s take a look at some of the main reasons why invoices and payment data mismatch:

Discounts, vouchers, or one-time offers given to customers

Bank charges (eg. currency exchanges, international payment fees, etc)

Remaining balance agreed to be paid at a later date

Invoice or expense note missing in the system

Buyer error/mistake in the payment amount

With the potential of all the above occurring for any of your payments coming in, that means a whole lot of extra checks for your finance team – or the implementation of tools to help automate this process.

2) Taking on manual processes

Here’s the thing: manual processes are both time-consuming and subject to human error - two things you definitely don’t need when you’ve got a business to grow.

You also run into further problems, including inaccurate reporting due to time delays between the payment made and the payment reconciled. This means your accounts payable and accounts receivable buckets aren’t guaranteed to be up-to-date or real-time, especially if you’re near the start or end of an accounting period - which isn’t great for satisfying stakeholders, like board members or current (or prospective) investors.

3) It’s not cost-effective

The more manual - and therefore, time-consuming - processes there are, the more of your team’s time is being taken up. These financial operations cost - and you didn’t hire your team to have their heads stuck in spreadsheets and invoices the entire time, did you?

The costs of salaries, human error, and all the necessary tools quickly rack up, and these repetitive tasks aren’t necessarily a productive use of your team’s time - not if you’re really thinking about your business growth plans. Getting rid of these types of tasks would give your team the chance to be more strategic in their roles. 👀

4) There’s no single source of truth

Selling globally, like most SaaS businesses are, means you’ve got a lot of data coming in from multiple sources. You’ve got different bank accounts, payment methods, payment gateways, currencies, geographies with the potential for multiple entities, as well as different conversion fees, FX fees, and sales tax regulations on top.

But what does all this split data mean for your invoice reconciliation? You guessed it: it’s another headache for your finance team.

Split data quickly complicates reporting and important processes like invoicing, which is why ‘single source of truth’ is such a hot topic. By making sure your data collection is unified and as accurate as possible saves the headache of calculations (and recalculations when things don’t quite add up) and spares your finance team a lot of time.