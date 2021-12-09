We spoke to VC investors to understand the most highly valued criteria they look for when evaluating a business. Here's are the five pillars of VC investment

The COVID-19 pandemic brought massive growth to the SaaS industry, as companies were compelled to move online. Now, SaaS has become the ‘new normal’, with a market that’s expected to grow 20% year on year by the end of 2021.

It’s estimated that by the end of 2021, 99% of organizations will use one or more SaaS products.

So, the future looks bright for SaaS businesses, but that also means the competition is getting more and more fierce. To survive, new businesses need to be well funded. Seeking venture capital funding is a crucial step in the life of SaaS businesses. To convince potential investors to fund your venture, you'll need to prove both its growth potential and its commercial viability.

But how exactly?

This process can admittedly feel a bit mysterious and overwhelming for early-stage SaaS founders. But we’re here to demystify it for you.

We recently heard from venture capital investors to understand exactly what they're looking for. They gave us some key insights, including the 5 pillars VCs consider when evaluating a potential deal. In this article, we’ll take you through each one to help you get your SaaS business ready to successfully attract investment.