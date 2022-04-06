SaaS valuations are changing: three key lessons for SaaS founders

With increasing market uncertainty, Jason Calcanis’ All-In Podcast discussed changing SaaS valuations and growth strategies. We listened and picked out the three key lessons for SaaS founders.

“What you exit for is essential to the game.” During the latest episode of the All-In podcast, Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital, explained how stable exit multiples have underpinned strong tech investment over the past decade. However, intense market distortion post-Covid-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war has ushered in a new era of volatility. The Fed has even predicted that US inflation could reach 4.3% by the end of 2022.

Investors notoriously hate uncertainty, so how will this affect SaaS companies’ funding and valuations over the next 18 months?

Valuations will fall in the short-term

The past decade has seen sky-high SaaS valuations with enterprise SaaS companies seen as synonymous with long-term profitability. But, that is only true for behemoths like Salesforce, explains Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya. Using the recent example of Instacart slashing their valuation by 40% to $24bn, Palihapitiya notes that people are typically willing to pay eight times top line revenue for a company when rates are zero ($800m for a company with $100m ARR, for example). However, for every 1% rise in rates, you decrease the valuation between 15% and 20%. Therefore, with a minimum 2.5-3% rate expected at the end of year, valuations will fall at least 30-40% and even more if company performance drops or the rates rise further.

Citing Brad Gerstner’s analysis, Craft Ventures Co-Founder David Sacks said that valuations had risen to insane levels during Covid-19 and this expected drop will see valuations revert to the historical average, but this trend could be temporary. According to Palihapitiya, well-run companies can get their valuation back, but “a lot of hard work will need to be done under the covers of these businesses over the next two years for that to happen.”