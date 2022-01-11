Customer acquisition: Everything you need to know about acquiring new customers

In this introduction to customer acquisition, learn about the parts to a good strategy, when to focus on it, and how to work out the costs of it.

What is customer acquisition?

Customer acquisition is the process of gaining new customers. Acquisition is one of the most popular growth levers because it is the most immediate way to grow your customer base. Acquisition for a SaaS company means signing up new, paying customers.



However, customer acquisition is also a finicky growth strategy because it gets harder and more expensive as your customer base grows and your potential, untapped market shrinks.

Additionally, acquisition only refers to the act of getting a customer to join. Effort is shuttled into the signup event, but often not beyond. That means that acquired customers may discontinue (churn) at any point. If these customers were acquired by brute force acquisition techniques and aren't actually interested in your product for long-term use, they're more likely to churn. You'll have to be extra careful with your marketing efforts, to make sure you are reaching potential customers with profitable lifetime value.

When your acquired customers churn out, you'll have to replace that lost revenue in order to grow. If you're planning on acquiring more new customers to replace lost ones, you'll be pulling from that ever-diminishing potential market. This will leave you feeling like you're trying to fill a leaky bucket with a limited water supply.