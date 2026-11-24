Think back to an app you canceled because it “cost too much.” Maybe a workout subscription you only used once. Or a recipe app you tried for $1, then dropped when the next month cost $10. Was price really the reason?

Growth advisor Ethan Garr puts it perfectly: “It’s almost always a value problem rather than a pricing problem.” So before you change your pricing (a hard decision to reverse), find out what “too expensive” really means.

What does “it’s too expensive” actually mean?

In both examples, you called it “too expensive.” But you dropped the workout app because you didn’t use it, and the recipe app because the price jumped. Like when I tell my husband “I’m fine,” there’s usually more behind it.

1. “I don’t use it enough” = usage/value mismatch

This is about activation and perceived value. The less you use an app, the more each use has to be worth.

One mindfulness app I worked with kept subscribers for years, even though they only opened it every few months. It was there for moments of high stress, and that kept them loyal. So it’s not just how often people use your app, but how they value it. Shape onboarding and the app experience around that value.

2. “I got it cheaper before” = discount anchoring

Start with too steep a discount, and churn at the price increase is almost guaranteed, as with the recipe app.

I saw this with a wellness brand offering 50% off the first month: that cohort’s lifetime value (LTV) was half that of full-price customers. Check LTV by entry price.

3. “I can’t afford it anymore” = affordability

Rising living costs, a lost job, or a new baby can all drive cancellations. Respect that, rather than push.

4. “It’s too expensive” = your price is too high

Sometimes it really does mean your price is too high. If customers can solve the problem just as well elsewhere (free YouTube workouts, say), you need to offer more value.

Note here, I don’t say competitors offer lower prices because what matters is what they are comparing you to. Even with this, there are solutions in terms of adding value to make them stick with you.

Is it pricing or churn? Take the quiz

Mostly “Yes” answers = focus on pricing.

Mostly “No” answers = focus on driving value and engagement to reduce churn.

Do people use your app regularly over time? Yes → Perceived value may not match the price for that level of usage. No → They aren’t getting enough value. Are churned users joining on a steep discount? Yes → Test entry offers that attract higher-value customers. No → Discounting is unlikely to be the cause. Is your trial-to-paid conversion low? Yes → If your trial onboarding is strong, the full price may be the hurdle. No → Price isn’t the hurdle. Focus on activation and value. Do users churn at first renewal or price increase, despite engaging? Yes → Likely price anchoring or misaligned perceived value. Test the timing or packaging of price changes. No → Check when they churn, or focus on activation. Have you tested tiers, bundles, or feature gating with no uplift? Yes → It’s likely the price itself. No → Test these first.

Answered “Yes” to four or more? You likely have a pricing problem.

Even then, test ways to boost perceived value first. It helps retention and protects your margins.

Value-based pricing

Even with high churn, some customers stay. Instead of cutting prices for everyone, find out who they are, what value they get, and how to amplify it.

Talk to them: is there a common thread in why they stay, and is it big enough to focus on?

Focusing on delivering value first allows you to price more confidently. I always recommend clarifying the value before considering any price drop.

For this, conducting Jobs-to-be-done (JTBD) interviews help here: find out what people are really paying for, and use their own words in your messaging and on pricing pages.

Still think price is your issue?

Interview churned customers who cited price:

What were they using before?

How much did they pay for it?

Find them with a cancellation survey, something Paddle’s Retain feature offers.

Can’t get them on a call? Add a branched follow-up question to your survey:

What made it feel too expensive? I didn’t use it enough to justify the cost (usage/value mismatch) I can’t afford it anymore (true affordability) I got a better deal before and don’t want to pay full price now (anchoring bias) I found a cheaper or better alternative (competitive landscape) The features I needed weren’t included in my plan (tiering mismatch) Other: ______



Or offer a downgrade or discount at cancellation. High uptake suggests price is a real issue. Low uptake points to an engagement problem, not price.

“Too expensive” ≠ too expensive

Value drives retention, not just lower prices. So don’t take “too expensive” at face value.

Use Retain’s cancellation insights to decode pricing objections, and take the quiz. Only change your pricing when you’re delivering real value, but perceived value lags.

About Daphne

Daphne Tideman is a growth product leader for wellness subscription apps scaling up to £1 million MRR. As Head of Growth at Heights, she scaled monthly recurring revenue from £28K to £343K, and she has since advised a long list of app teams. She shares practical growth lessons in her newsletter, Growth Waves, and co-founded Women in Experimentation.