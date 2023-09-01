Churn Prevention
Churn or pricing: which one is killing your app’s growth?
Is “too expensive” really about price? Learn how to tell churn from pricing problems in your app, with a quick quiz to show where to focus.
Daphne Tideman
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Churn Prevention
Is “too expensive” really about price? Learn how to tell churn from pricing problems in your app, with a quick quiz to show where to focus.
Daphne Tideman
Churn Prevention
Chargeback fraud is rising fast, with 45% driven by friendly fraud. Read the article to get tips on how to reduce it. See how Paddle customers cut chargebacks by up to 80%.
Paddle
Churn Prevention
For most apps, the biggest post-conversion leaks aren't customers choosing to leave – they're involuntary. Learn how to protect your app revenue against failed payments and chargebacks.
Paddle
Churn Prevention
Acquiring a subscriber is only the beginning. Learn how leading app companies increase lifetime value and reduce customer acquisition costs in Paddle's mobile app retention guide.
Paddle
Churn Prevention
Learn about the top 5 strategies for SaaS revenue leaders to reduce customer churn rates (quantifiably!) in just 45 days.
Paddle
Churn Prevention
MRR churn threatens your monthly recurring revenue by destroying your MRR momentum. To be successful (and emulate the most successful SaaS businesses in the world) you must calculate and optimize MRR churn correctly.
Churn Prevention
Learn how to leverage email marketing as part of your customer retention strategy in this step-by-step guide.
Churn Prevention
Having a predictive churn model can help you weed out delinquent and involuntary churn, keeping more customers and securing revenue.
Churn Prevention
User churn threatens your ability to generate recurring revenue. We walk through how to calculate it and ways you can tackle it to grow your SaaS business.
Churn Prevention
Optimize user offboarding to find out why they decided to cancel your subscription. Learn what you can do to improve your product and business performance.
Churn Prevention
Customer success is incredibly important to implement and measure when you’re in the SaaS subscription space. Don't risk losing customers early on.
Churn Prevention
Revenue recovery is very important in the subscription business; Disregard it, and you’ll end up with high churn rates and lose business fast.
Churn Prevention
Subscription-based businesses are built around a model of recurring revenue. That revenue fluctuates: customers leave or downgrade, resulting in revenue churn. Learn how to calculate and improve your revenue churn rate, to keep your losses in check.
Churn Prevention
You can lose 30% of your annual customers to failed payments every year. Here's what you should include in your emails to get them back.
Churn Prevention
Stop leaving money on the table because of payment failures. Learn how to automatically reduce payment failure and recover customers.