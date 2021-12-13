Feature value analysis: The supreme growth hack

Which Features and Value Propositions Should Take the Spotlight?

There are several ways to measure customer preferences about existing features with some being exponentially more effective than others:

1. Ask Yourself (AKA Guessing)

Bad idea. Gut feelings are important, but staking the success of a new product or service simply on intuition is reckless at best, and plain stupid at worst. We get it, there may not be a lot of market research out there, especially if you’re a first mover in the industry, but there are better ways to gauge consumer sentiments (don’t worry, we’ll be sure to cover a really effective one at the end of this section).

2. Ask the Developer

This makes sense, but be careful. Although it seems logical to rely on the person or team who created the product for their input, the feature preferences of the developer can either be too broad or too narrow. For one thing, they likely spent a lot of time (as well as blood, sweat, and tears) creating the product, so it could be difficult to detach themselves and objectively pick a handful of the most important features. Moreover, features that are paramount to the developer might not be important at all to the end user.

3. Ask the Customer

Getting warmer. The beauty of going “straight to the horses mouth” for feature/value preferences is that it ensures the feedback is at least coming from the correct perspective. Unfortunately, the methods used to collect this data can dramatically influence the results. Asking respondents to “check all the features that are important to you” can generate bias since respondents can easily be swayed by the concept that “more is better.” So, it’s not only about who you ask the question, but how you ask it. The graph below shows what happens when you present customers with the opportunity to have it all.