A complete guide to saas metrics and your pricing strategy

For a SaaS or recurring revenue business, there are a few essential metrics to track if you want to optimize your business for profits and growth. As we found out in the last three posts of this series (see the above note for links), revenue in SaaS is received in smaller increments over a longer period of time, which means customer retention is critical to recovering acquisition costs and monetizing customers effectively. If enough customers are dissatisfied with your product and churn out to look for something else, you’ll lose the money you invested to onboard those customers and the opportunity to generate the cash flow you need to keep your business afloat.

As a result, the metrics that are important to a SaaS business have everything to do with customer lifetime value and the stages of the customer lifecycle. That outcome might seem obvious, but actually finding ways to achieve sweet results when you calculate the metrics surrounding customer acquisition, churn, and recurring revenue is a bit more

Success will come easier if you ensure that your products and pricing are aligned with the value and usage your potential customers seek. This requires a lot of research and data harvesting, but incorporating customer value perceptions and price sensitivity into your pricing process can help mitigate the symptoms of the SaaS realm’s most common ailments. As such, let’s briefly review the metrics that are critical to the SaaS space, why they’re important, and how to generate better results with value based pricing, positioning, and packaging.