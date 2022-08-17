Going global: How and why localization is the secret to international success

Product-led SaaS businesses are global by default. In theory at least, customers from anywhere in the world with an internet connection can find your website and sign up for or purchase your product.

But what would the experience be like for them if they landed on your homepage right now?

Sure, you’d get some new customers — some might navigate their way through and sign up to your trial or make a purchase. But others would likely look for information in their local language, try to find pricing that makes sense to them, or look at what support you have available – before going elsewhere.

While the extra customers you do get might be a great bonus, think about the potential revenue you’re losing from those who didn’t find what they were looking for on your site. To avoid this and fully harness the growth opportunity presented by going global, you need to create a truly local experience for your prospects and customers, whoever and wherever they are.

At Paddle, we work with over 3000 SaaS businesses many of which have expanded internationally during their time with us. In this article, we’ll draw on learnings from them to help you know where and how to localize your product and buying experience to have the most impact on the growth of your business.