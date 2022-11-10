Align everything to your mission

Your business’ mission is why it exists. It’s how it’s different from other solutions in the market, why customers should choose it, and the value they’ll get from doing so. For Marko, staying mission focused and communicating that mission to the right people is crucial for SaaS businesses as they look to take place and grow in the market.

“Our mission underpins everything we do and how we position ourselves. We communicate it on the homepage and across any touch point with our business. Staying consistent in this message has helped us to reach a broader audience. Where we started serving developer bloggers and individuals, we now also service large corporations who believe in privacy-friendly analytics.”

To put this into practice, Marko advises being bold with your mission and using it to create a web experience that helps users understand what you do within three seconds of landing on your site:

"Too many websites force you to scroll down to try and understand what that company does but people don't tend to do that. If you don’t hook them in those first three seconds, they bounce back and they never come back to give you another chance. So be very clear in your positioning and don’t be afraid to set yourself up against something big, something that people know already in your niche.”