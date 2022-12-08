How ChatGPT is driving outsized growth

Rapid scaling hits internationalization hurdle faster

As software infrastructure matures, founders must focus more on their product, their customers, and their go-to-market strategy.

In the same way that AWS accelerated the speed and lowered the cost of building a startup, ChatGPT enables complex automation with human-like chat interfaces at the click of a button. All this means that founders face the complexity of scaling faster. As soon as you want to sell in multiple territories, the challenges of local sales tax and financial compliance, localization of currency and payment methods, and fraud become an obstacle.

Let’s ask ChatGPT to summarize how Paddle can help:

Paddle is a platform that provides a range of tools and services to help software companies scale globally. Here is an outline of how Paddle can help:

Paddle provides a comprehensive payment infrastructure that allows software companies to easily accept payments from customers in a variety of currencies and languages. This can help to remove barriers to entry in global markets and make it easier for companies to expand their customer base.

Paddle offers a range of localization services, including translation, currency conversion, and tax compliance, to help software companies adapt their products and services to different markets around the world. This can help to improve the user experience and increase customer satisfaction.

Paddle provides analytics and reporting tools that help software companies understand their customers and track the performance of their products and services. This can help companies identify opportunities for growth and make data-driven decisions to optimize their operations.

Overall, Paddle's tools and services can help software companies to scale globally by providing the infrastructure and support they need to succeed in international markets.