What is annual recurring revenue (ARR) and how to calculate it

Metrics – with the right context and understanding – are powerful tools. They help you frame the success of your business, lead to stronger forecasting, and propel your company's growth strategy.

For subscription companies, like most SaaS businesses, annual recurring revenue is one of those metrics. It gives you a high-level overview of your business health and helps you calculate the rate at which you need to grow to keep building on your success.

Yet, we've found that even though this momentum metric is seemingly simple to calculate, a lot of SaaS companies are calculating their ARR incorrectly. In fact, we found in a poll of 50 SaaS companies that 2 out of 5 were including or discluding something they shouldn't be in their annual recurring revenue calculations.

Not calculating your MRR/ARR correctly can cause you to mislead your investors/team/advisors or worse: misjudge the true health and trajectory of your business. So let's take a look deeper into why MRR/ARR is important, how to calculate it, and most importantly how to optimize it so that you are getting the truest picture of the health of your SaaS company.