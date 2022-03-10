Introducing Outliers: The State of SaaS Growth, Paddle's latest research report with actionable data and insights on the approaches that saw high performers deliver sustained growth in rocky times.

It’s no surprise that the ups and downs of the COVID years and the continuing uncertainty of world events have left many companies with a cautious outlook.

Only half (51%) of companies surveyed for this report expect to hit or exceed their ARR targets this year. Whether you set your ARR targets during a period of unusual growth, or your assumptions about the shape of the industry no longer stand, one thing is clear: the world has changed and the new ground feels rocky underfoot.

So, how can you hold onto the customers you gained during the past two years while getting your growth back on track?

We’ve conducted research across SaaS companies in 84 countries, including analyzing data from thousands of Paddle customers, to identify three key areas that have a fundamental impact on growth, and the approaches that sit within them. We’ve also spoken to decision-makers across companies, sectors, and countries to understand their blockers to scale and the strategies that are serving them.

Our findings are written up in The State of SaaS Growth report, which you can download here.

Here’s an overview of the key themes and some snippets of insights to wet your whistle: