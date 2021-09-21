Netflix experiment stirs up 3 steps to develop your pricing plans

What’s the Right Way to Expand My Pricing?

Netflix’s latest pricing experiment may not turn out to be a win, but at least they’re implementing a pricing process based on value to see what sticks. There’s no golden brick road to the perfect pricing structure, after all. However, here are three crucial steps that will ensure your pricing focuses on the customer and has the ability to capitalize on each buyer’s perception of value.

1. Quantify Your Customer Personas

We talk about this almost every week on our blog, but at any stage of your business it’s extremely important to know who you’re selling to and who you could sell to. Netflix knows offering more than one plan based on simultaneous streams can help them appeal to multiple customer segments. I myself have Netflix and still pay $7.99 per month for access, but I only need it on one device. If the $6.99 comes my way I’ll be all over it. Perhaps there is a significant number of frugal Netflix prospects out there - deterred by the price with zero need for streaming on multiple gadgets.

Knowing each type of customer, especially on a quantitative level, is essential to expanding your pricing. Even as early as your initial development process, you need to uncover the range of potential customers you can serve and what matters to each of them. Talk to them and find out which features they value the most, what motivates them to buy, and how much they’re willing to pay. The data collected will unveil important patterns you’ll need for the development of an effective pricing structure.

2. Match Each Pricing Tier to Each Persona

Once you’ve identified which customer personas to target, you’ll know how many plans you need. This is because each tier for your product should align to a specific persona. Every customer segment should line up with the pricing and value provided in a particular plan so they receive the amount of product or service that suits their needs.

This critical alignment is vital, so get down and dirty with your customer data and figure out exactly what your customers are looking for. You may discover that you have no need for an enterprise plan, or that an entry level tier would really appeal to a price sensitive persona that needs a smaller package. Whether your pricing is too simple or you have a boatload of tiers and nowhere to put them, you won’t know what needs changing until you incorporate what you can learn from the customer into your pricing strategy.

3. Align Your Pricing Along Proper Value Metrics

As I mentioned in the above rant about catch-all tiers, part of a killer pricing strategy that maximizes revenue is demonstrating how you can provide value as your customer’s needs grow. The right value metric (or metrics) will make it much easier for your business to charge customers more for each unit of value they’re receiving, and justify doing so.

With the Netflix pricing scheme, it’s easy to understand that the price rises incrementally with the number of devices allowed. The potential for customers to become loyal buyers is far greater if they know exactly what they’re paying for and how much value they’re receiving at a particular price. For some businesses, this means having one simple value metric like users. For a video hosting company like Wistia, it means pricing based on the number of videos and bandwidth. Find out which features are the most important to the customer and how they’re using them, then incorporate that knowledge into your pricing so you can charge accordingly.

Interested in learning more about SaaS pricing? Subscribe to the blog by downloading our SaaS Pricing Page Blueprint ebook, an awesome resource that offers in-depth data and analysis on building the optimal pricing page.

Interested in learning more about SaaS pricing? Subscribe to the blog by downloading our SaaS Pricing Page Blueprint ebook, an awesome resource that offers in-depth data and analysis on building the optimal pricing page.