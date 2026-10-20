Developers and their AI agents can now set up, test, and manage key parts of their billing from AI tools including Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and Gemini CLI

Paddle also announces native Usage-Based Billing capabilities

LONDON, October 20, 2026 – Paddle, the Merchant of Record platform for AI-native, app and SaaS companies, today announced the Paddle AI Toolkit, allowing developers to set up, test, and manage key parts of their billing directly from AI tools including Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and Gemini CLI. As Merchant of Record, Paddle remains the legal reseller for every sale, responsible for payments, tax, and regulatory compliance across the more than 300 markets its customers sell to globally.

AI-assisted development is enabling leaner teams to build and launch digital products faster. At the same time, selling globally has become more complex, with even small teams facing payments, tax, and compliance requirements across multiple markets from day one, usually managed in separate dashboards away from the tools where they build.

The Paddle AI Toolkit lets developers and their AI agents configure pricing, test checkouts, and manage billing from the tools they already use. Paddle’s MCP servers, Docs MCP and Billing MCP, connect Paddle with AI tools through Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI tools connect with external software.

With Docs MCP and Ask AI , developers can access Paddle-specific guidance through Paddle’s documentation and supported AI tools. AI-assisted Getting Started provides guided prompts, while Agent Skills help AI agents complete common implementation tasks with step-by-step procedures, code templates, and best practices.

Billing MCP lets authenticated developers and their agents view and take action in their Paddle account. Before going live, they can check that their setup is ready, verifying webhook setup and running controlled test checkouts, then recreate supported products and prices they have tested in a sandbox in their live account. They can also create products and prices and manage supported subscription operations.

The Paddle plugin brings Docs MCP, Billing MCP and Agent Skills together in one starting point, helping developers move from initial setup to launch and ongoing billing management within the same workflow. Changes remain subject to authentication, account permissions and human oversight, with Paddle's dashboard and APIs available whenever teams prefer to use them.

Developers can also now manage more of their account from AI tools, including currency, tax and checkout settings, and use MCP Apps to see interactive charts of their revenue and subscriptions, built on Paddle data, without leaving the conversation.

Paddle customer quso.ai, an AI video platform used by more than 4 million creators, used Billing MCP in Claude Code to launch a one-time purchase priced locally in 170 countries in a single day.

“We were able to ship 150+ localized pricing experiments with a simple Claude prompt. That simply wasn’t possible for us before,” said Vedant Maheshwari, CEO of quso.ai.

“The companies being built today look very different from the SaaS businesses of even a few years ago,” said Andrew Davies, Chief Innovation Officer at Paddle. “They’re leaner, they’re global earlier, they’re building through AI, and they need to experiment with how they price and grow much faster. With the AI Toolkit, their agents can set up and manage billing in the same tools they use to build, with people in control of the decisions that matter. It’s how we’re making sure global selling keeps pace with the way companies are actually being built.”

Paddle also announced that it is bringing Usage-Based Billing natively into its Merchant of Record platform. AI companies will be able to charge for usage, including prepaid and included usage alongside recurring subscriptions, while Paddle remains responsible for payments, tax, and compliance on every charge. Native Usage-Based Billing enters private preview in early 2027, and the waitlist opens today. In the meantime, businesses can continue to run usage-based models through Paddle’s integrations with specialist billing providers.

As a Merchant of Record, Paddle is the legal reseller of its customers’ products. It takes on the legal and operational complexity of global selling, assuming responsibility for payments, tax and regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, billing management, and buyer support, so builders can focus on their products while Paddle handles the rest.

Learn more about Paddle AI Toolkit

Join the Usage-Based Billing waitlist

About Paddle

Paddle is the Merchant of Record platform for app, SaaS, and AI-native companies selling digital products globally. More than 10,000 companies, including Codeway, GeoGuessr, HubX, MacPaw, n8n, and Runna, trust Paddle to operate and grow.

As a Merchant of Record, Paddle takes on the legal and operational complexity of global selling, assuming responsibility for payments, tax and regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, billing management, and buyer support, through a single unified platform.

Beyond enabling global selling, Paddle continuously improves how revenue performs across the entire monetization journey, helping companies optimize pricing, checkout, subscriptions, renewals, and retention to increase revenue, reduce cost, and manage risk as they scale.

Backed by KKR, FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion Capital, and 83North, Paddle is building the intelligence layer behind the next generation of global digital businesses.