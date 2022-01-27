Minor differences in payment acceptance rates have a big impact on SaaS valuations

The Customer Success (CS) team had been tracking prospect 3421 since they signed up for a free trial in October and promptly consumed all their seats. The CS team hit the prospect's website, learned more about their business, and created an in-app suggestion highlighting a relevant new module.

Finally, on the fourteenth day, the CS team launched a targeted offer to convert prospect 3421 into an annual subscription…and they said yes. Well, they tried to say yes. But their credit card was declined – a card they had used 100s of times. What happened?

It turns out your finance department uses a payment processor inexperienced with the banking system in the prospect's home county of Germany. They had improperly encoded the payment authorization request, and it was denied.

All the work that went into converting the prospect to a customer evaporated due to a silly operational flaw. Will the prospect try to find a different way to pay? Maybe, or maybe not. But it's also possible they will get improperly denied again. Even worse, this same issue is happening with some long-term customers attempting to renew their subscriptions.

How often does this happen? More often than you might think. Different payment processors, aka gateway providers, all approach the payment approval process in different ways and with varying levels of success. How well they do their job contributes to the payment authorization rate , which can differ by up to 20%.