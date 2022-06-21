Psychological Pricing: Strategies, Advantages & Examples

1. Artificial time constraints

If you’ve been to any retail establishment in the past few months, we can almost guarantee that you've seen a sales sign depicting "one day only sale!" or everything "50% off!!" There always seems to be urgency around these 'short-term' sales, which actually can happen every weekend.

The secret is that the sales will always be there. If you don’t believe us, just look at how well JCPenny performed when they took them away. A psychological pricing disadvantage is that if you use this strategy all the time, then your sales never have as much impact, and the perceived price of your products is lower.

These “One Day Only” signs are known as artificial time constraints. Stores place these restrictions on their sales because they act as catalysts for consumers to spend. If potential customers believe that the sales are only temporary, they’re more likely to make their purchases today rather than next week.

Consumers are afraid of missing out on such an obvious deal, so they make the purchase to avoid this potential feeling of regret. They can also feel peer pressured to buy after seeing all of their fellow shoppers take advantage of this bargain.

There's great power in creating artificial demand. You can take advantage of this psychological fear when you’re selling your own products, from shoes to enterprise software. Reverse the sales paradigm by branding your product as an exclusive, must-have item, and convince potential customers to sell you on why they’re a good fit for your product or service.

Channel your inner high school dating strategy and play hard to get. Then you'll create both urgency and fear in your prospects that they’re missing out, not only on the next big product or trend but at a great price.

Be careful with this new price, and thoroughly consider your discount pricing strategy. There are pros and cons to psychological pricing and you want to make sure this lever reinforces, not deteriorates, your brand.