Price testing: 3 reasons to never a/b test your pricing strategy

3 Reason Why You Should Never A/B Test Your

1. Statistical significance is rarely possible for pricing

There’s a concept in statistics called statistical significance. The idea can get pretty complicated, but at its root, you essentially need a certain amount of people in your A/B test in order to ensure your end results are legitimate and aren’t just due to random chance.

When you A/B test, each of the different scenarios you run needs a statistically significant amount of test subjects in order to make sure the results are valid. This means you need a lot of customers willing to purchase your service to even consider A/B testing your pricing, and an even greater amount when testing for multiple customer personas. For nascent businesses, as well as companies who focus on completing bigger projects for a small customer base, A/B testing is an impossible method to implement.

Think you’re in the clear with your thousands of visitors per month? Well, assume that you can somehow correctly identify each visitor or lead coming to your pricing page (big assumption). Further assume that each of those groups are large enough for statistical significance across both options you’re putting forth (even more if you’re testing more than two things - bigger assumption). You still would only be shooting yourself in the foot, because you would be tracking those visitors over the course of a month or more, when evidence suggests price sensitivity can shift dramatically in even a matter of days. Plus, if you decide to change the format of your pricing page, you will need to redo the entire A/B test to eliminate any effects from the change, which will require even more customers.

To summarize, in general, A/B testing is better suited for places that generate a lot of traffic, but don’t ask for large commitments (think landing pages and SEO).