SaaS marketing: 6 impactful and efficient tactics for H2 2022

This is a guest post from Irina Maltseva. Head of Marketing at Hunter and Founder at ONSAAS, Irina works on product marketing strategies and growing SaaS companies with inbound marketing.

2022 has been a mixed year for SaaS. It started after a record year for SaaS spending, valuations, and growth. Yet now, we’re in uncertain economic times, growth is slowing, and acquiring new customers is more difficult.

This new landscape makes it even more important for SaaS companies to stand out and show where they add value - but with dwindling marketing budgets, the tactics you use to drive awareness and demand, need to be efficient.

In this blog post, we take a deeper look at which marketing strategies you can use to create impactful results for your business. From hyper-personalized cold outreach to increasing your visibility through SEO, here are 6 effective marketing strategies for your SaaS businesses: