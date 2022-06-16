A recession is looming: Here’s what the data shows

A recession is looming. And with that comes a lot of advice and commentary about how to manage your business in this new climate.

In a recent thread, Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Campbell analyzed the performance data of 23,200 subscription and SaaS companies to find out what’s happening in the market right now – and what that might mean going forward.

The TL:DR? Things will mostly be fine, but two data points are looking quite scary in both consumer and business markets.