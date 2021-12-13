The State of SaaS 2022: A meta report 

SaaS adoption

SaaS growth in 2021

Last year, organizations around the world were disrupted by the pandemic, but the need to connect with colleagues and continue their operations remotely also played into the hands of SaaS companies. According to Finances Online’s 2021 SaaS Industry Market Report, 30% of global companies boosted their SaaS spending because of the coronavirus, rising to 57% in Europe and the US. What’s more, SaaS companies of all shapes and sizes continued to grow at pace in 2021, underlining the resilience of the subscription model.

For example, Serena Capital’s 2021 European SaaS Benchmark found that smaller SaaS companies with less than €1 million ARR grew quicker in 2021 (+170%) than 2020 (+150%), while mid-sized companies grew slower (companies with €1–5 million ARR grew +66% versus +90% in 2020 and €5–10 million companies grew 32% versus 65%). When it comes to the big hitters, Covid-19 didn’t even seem to touch the sides:

Shopify increased its valuation 225% from early 2020 to September 2021

Salesforce grew from $161 billion to $251 billion over the same period

(Source: BMC’s State of SaaS 2022)

Discounting companies with less than $5 million ARR, forEntrepreneurs’ 2021 SaaS Survey predicted an average SaaS growth rate of +36% last year with a median change in year-on-year growth of +6.5%. In particular, their detailed survey of over 350 SaaS companies estimated that businesses focused on infrastructure management software (+13%), horizontal application (+10%) and cyber security (+9%) would lead the growth charge, while SaaS companies selling to developers (+19%), HR professionals (+12%) and sales & marketing (+9%) would also be in line for a good year.

Why? Because SaaS is becoming ubiquitous. In 2021, the average organization used 110 SaaS apps, up 38% from an average of 80 apps in 2020, according to BetterCloud’s 2021 State of SaaSOps Report. Furthermore, BMC predicted 99% of organizations will be using one or more SaaS solutions by the end of 2021.

Covid or no Covid, SaaS-powered workplaces are becoming the norm across every business function, organization type, and industry.

For SaaS sellers, this opens up the market, globally – and, unfortunately, increases competition. A good place to start to maximize this opportunity is to focus on the customers you can serve by looking at your total addressable market (TAM), in terms of:

Serviceable available market (SAM)

And serviceable obtainable market (SOM)

This will help you narrow down the customers you can serve now and those to target in the future.

SaaS growing pains

SaaS is fast becoming a flexible, affordable solution for all types of organization, but its widespread adoption is also producing some new challenges.

Uptake - With companies increasingly reliant on SaaS, the uptake of apps has increased to levels beyond management’s control. Given senior managers think their company uses an average of 93 subscriptions (Cledara), it’s unsurprising that ‘controlling application sprawl’ (49%) and discovering unmanaged applications (26%) are the top two biggest SaaS management challenges of 2021 (Finances Online).



With companies increasingly reliant on SaaS, the uptake of apps has increased to levels beyond management’s control. Given senior managers think their company uses an average of 93 subscriptions (Cledara), it’s unsurprising that ‘controlling application sprawl’ (49%) and discovering unmanaged applications (26%) are the top two biggest SaaS management challenges of 2021 (Finances Online). Visibility - The more apps you use, the harder it is to track. 55% of BetterCloud’s survey of IT and security professionals consider the lack of visibility into user activity and data their biggest SaaS challenge. In addition, almost a third think they waste between 20-39% of their SaaS budget on underused SaaS licenses and 70% of companies would like a simple tool that gives full visibility of all subscriptions in one place (Cledara). This lack of oversight makes it hard for companies to measure the value of applications and can lead to cancellation: infrequent (30%) or unused (27%) software being the main drivers of churn (Cledara).



The more apps you use, the harder it is to track. 55% of BetterCloud’s survey of IT and security professionals consider the lack of visibility into user activity and data their biggest SaaS challenge. In addition, almost a third think they waste between 20-39% of their SaaS budget on underused SaaS licenses and 70% of companies would like a simple tool that gives full visibility of all subscriptions in one place (Cledara). This lack of oversight makes it hard for companies to measure the value of applications and can lead to cancellation: infrequent (30%) or unused (27%) software being the main drivers of churn (Cledara). Purchase decisions - With so many apps flying about, who is responsible for purchasing (or canceling) the subscriptions? According to Cledara, 33% of companies have a centralized subscription purchasing process and 52% are considering implementing one, but a fifth (21%) have no policy whatsoever for approvals. Interestingly, the larger the company workforce, the more likely it is that individual employees can purchase tools independently with just 10% of 20-100 workforce companies giving this freedom compared to a quarter (26%) of companies with 251-500 employees.



With so many apps flying about, who is responsible for purchasing (or canceling) the subscriptions? According to Cledara, 33% of companies have a centralized subscription purchasing process and 52% are considering implementing one, but a fifth (21%) have no policy whatsoever for approvals. Interestingly, the larger the company workforce, the more likely it is that individual employees can purchase tools independently with just 10% of 20-100 workforce companies giving this freedom compared to a quarter (26%) of companies with 251-500 employees. Security - If you don’t know who’s buying software or what tools they’re using, keeping sensitive company data secure is increasingly difficult. Not knowing where this data exists is the biggest concern for companies (55%), while 72% of organizations feel that a well-meaning but negligent employee is their greatest risk of data loss (BetterCloud).

As they look to overcome these growing pains, businesses using SaaS solutions will become savvier about the number of tools they are using and crucially, how much they spend on them. For you as a SaaS company, it’s a case of making sure that your customers realize the value of your product to win out against the competition and reduce churn.

SaaS five-year predictions

The world is going through a digital transformation and given 38% believe that SaaS is the most helpful tech for realizing business goals (Finances Online), it’s no surprise to see rosy projections for the immediate future.