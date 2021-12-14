SaaS metrics and financial models: What investors are looking for

Key SaaS metrics and how to calculate them

MRR refers to the amount of revenue your company expects to generate every month, based on the value of your existing user subscriptions. MRR is important because it pays your bills every month – essential for maintaining smooth day-to-day operations. Investors want to be sure your company can survive – and MRR plays a key role in deciding that. You can calculate MRR by adding up the monthly fee of every user.

Annual Contract Value (ACV)

If your company has long (e.g. a year or more) contracts, then it's worth reporting your bookings (annual contract value (ACV)) data alongside your MRR. This creates another easy-to-understand snapshot of your business’s traction – perfect for your potential investors. Here’s the standard formula to calculate ACV:

ACV = Total contract value ÷ Number of years

NRR is another key SaaS metric, and one which investors are increasingly focused on. The industry standard approach is known as the static pool method. Here, you examine your customer base from a year ago, comparing their MRR from then with their MRR now. That leads to your net revenue retention rate – a critical number for investors.

Gross Revenue Retention

Other potential funders, such as private equity investors, may also want to know your gross revenue retention rate. The gross figure gives a clearer picture of your customers’ actual churn, which the net figure may not reveal, especially if your business has experienced significant organic growth. Gross revenue retention rate allows potential investors to strip away other forms of growth and focus on the underlying retention.

CAC Payback Ratio

Customer acquisition cost (CAC) payback ratio is one of the most useful sales efficiency metrics to include in your pitch. Investors like it because it's intuitive. They know that if they invest a certain sum in sales and marketing, it will take X number of months before that money gets paid back for each new user that signs up.