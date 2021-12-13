How to calculate MRR

There is no single way to calculate MRR but the most straightforward way is by multiplying the monthly value of a subscription with the number of subscribers.

Example:

500 customers, paying $10 per month = an MRR of $5,000

OR

50 customers, paying $750 per year = an MRR of $3,125

This approach is fine if all your customers are on exactly the same subscription - but that’s never the reality. Even a mid-sized SaaS company can have thousands of customers across multiple products and different price points. Another way of working out MRR is to total the monthly revenue of each customer. But that can be impractical, for the very same reason.

A standard compromise is to normalize the monthly revenue of all your subscribers first. In this approach, you multiply the monthly Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) by the number of subscribers.

Like many other SaaS metrics, MRR has variations depending on the insights you're after. These can be expressed as actual financial numbers, or as percentages (compared to the month before) to show rates of growth or decline.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR is the same as MRR, but with revenue measured over a year rather than a month. They are often used together, as ARR is able to smooth out short-term fluctuations in MRR due to isolated events to show more accurate longer-term trends. ARR is also important when you’re selling multi-year contract terms.

New MRR: The MRR from only your new subscribers. When put against Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) it will show the profitability of your new subscribers.

Expansion MRR: The additional MRR generated from existing subscribers, usually as a result of an upgrade or renewal at a higher price. Typically this does not include subscribers who converted from a free trial, as these would be counted as new MRR.

Reactivation MRR: The monthly revenue earned from previously churned or canceled subscriptions that are reactivated during the month.

Contraction MRR: The total reduction in MRR due to downgrades and subscription cancellations compared to the previous month. When expressed as a percentage, this is known as ‘Churn MRR’.

Net MRR: The combination of New, Expansion, Reactivation, and Contraction MRR. This gives an overall picture of how MRR is changing. MRR often begins with Net MRR, before digging into its constituent parts. When expressed as a percentage, this is known as ‘Net Revenue Retention’.

Keep these definitions for reference with our MRR factsheet. Download it now.