Twitter subscriptions: How pricing could make Twitter a billion dollar ARR company

What’s happening at Twitter?

Elon Musk took over the platform on 27th October. The move has been controversial from the start with news of big changes, including potential layoffs and most recently changes to paid subscriptions.

It’s perhaps the biggest open debate around subscriptions and pricing we’ve seen. But why do they need to monetize the platform in this way?

Patrick sets the scene:

Despite being one of the most popular social platforms Twitter has:

1. The least # of active users compared to competitors

2. One of the lowest avg. rev per user (ARPU) at ~$10 (FB at ~$31 for reference)

3. Major influence

This means that what Twitter really faces is a really tough physics problem. Why?

Twitter hasn't been able to grow active users.

Ad market CPCs are up but the growth rate is slowing, especially with ad folks preferring other networks.

Those networks are also pulling creators.

But is a subscription enough to solve this problem?

Perhaps not.