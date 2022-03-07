Why is it important to measure DAU?

First off, measuring DAU is a product health check. It's asking the question: Are your customers actually using your product? During the R&D and planning period of creating a product you aren’t really inviting outside users to come in and test to see if it works for an everyday individual. Once the product is up and running and your team is happy with that iteration, your hope is that customers will not only purchase the product but also use it on a daily basis.

What’s rather important to keep in mind is that you measure daily active users to understand what your customers are using your product for. You may have an idea as to what you think they should be doing, but in reality, it’s not until you measure and analyze data that you’ll uncover how your product is being used.

SaaS brands alike need to understand this metric to uncover areas for improvement and spot when and where churn is about to happen. Doing this will reveal hurdles, drop-off points, and features in your product that may not be necessary, or too complicated. Marketers also use it to properly shape your campaigns in the future towards the most popular aspects of your product among different demographics.

Other SaaS companies will also charge based on active users. So, not only do they use this metric to determine if the product is being actively used, but it allows them to price appropriately for differently sized companies.

The goal for every SaaS business is to build a valuable product that provides a solution leading to a solid, sustainable user base.