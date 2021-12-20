Understanding the VC investment process

It's easy to find information about what to include in your pitch deck, but knowing what lies ahead in the venture capital investment process isn’t always so clear.

Yet, having an end-to-end understanding of how the investment process works behind the scenes is important to increase your confidence and reduce uncertainty.

It also gives you a sense of empowerment. If you know what to expect next, then you won't feel like you're waiting for your potential investors to drive the process. Quite the opposite; you'll be able to chase your potential investors to make sure things keep moving.

This is important because, as a founder, it’s likely you'll have a stronger sense of urgency than your potential investors. After all, they're not running out of money, but in your quest to grow faster, maybe you are. That naturally means you'll be a lot more time-sensitive.

To get a better idea of what a typical VC investment process looks like, we spoke to VC investors at Notion Capita l – here’s what they said.

Remember that other VC firms may have slightly different approaches, but this is a useful overview to get you started.