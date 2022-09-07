What is value based pricing? Why you need value based pricing

Welcome to the third post in a five-part series on the main pricing methodologies, highlighting the pros and cons of each. Check out the first post on cost plus pricing and second post on competitor based pricing .

We’re beginning every one of these posts with the same statement: “Pricing is the most important aspect of your business.” No other lever has a higher impact on improving profits. We elaborated on this assertion in a previous pricing strategy post, but realize that a 1% improvement in price optimization results in an average boost of 11.1% in profits. That’s no small change.

Value based pricing is the pinnacle of pricing if you can figure out how to get there (more on this below). Remember what we said last time, pricing is a process that utilizes data to eliminate as much doubt as possible for key stakeholders to make a profit maximizing decision. The metaphor we’ve been using (some of you like it, some of you don’t) is a dartboard where you’re trying to hit a bullseye with the perfect price, but there’s all that extra space “distracting” your dart. Data and these methodologies eliminate that space, guiding your dart to the ideal price point.

We’ve already learned that cost plus pricing and competitor based pricing can be useful, but they’re fairly weak overall, especially in the SaaS or software space. Fortunately, value based pricing, when done correctly, provides valuable data to shrink that dartboard down tremendously. Yet, like all methodologies, it has some quirks.

To understand value based pricing, let's take a look at what value based pricing entails, uncover the methodology's pros and cons, before exploring who should and shouldn't utilize value based pricing.