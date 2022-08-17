Competitive Pricing: Pros and cons of competition-based pricing

Competition-based pricing is a method that, put simply, involves setting your prices in relation to the prices of your competitors.

Welcome to the second post in our series on key pricing methodologies, highlighting their pros and cons. This post concerns competitive pricing (a.k.a. competition-based pricing or price intelligence). Our first post was about cost-plus pricing.

Pricing is the most important aspect of your business. No other lever has a higher impact on improving profits. We elaborated on this assertion in our pricing strategy post, but the key is that a 1% improvement in price optimization results in an average boost of 11.1% in profits - a huge impact!

Competitor-based pricing can help you get there if done correctly. Remember, pricing is a process that eliminates as much doubt as possible for a key stakeholder to make a profit-maximizing decision. Think of pricing as a game of darts where you’re trying to hit a bullseye (the perfect price), but there’s all that extra space on the board. Data eliminates that space as much as possible, with information about your competitor's positions in the market, to get as focused on the target as possible.

To understand this method, let's examine what it entails and uncover the competitive pricing advantages and disadvantages before exploring who should and shouldn't utilize this tactic.