How to use value metrics to optimize pricing

What is a Value Metric?

A value metric is the way a company measures the per unit value of their product for sale. A value metric example is skis, which are sold as pairs. In SaaS, value metrics determine the pricing and subscription terms of a product. If you’re Help Scout help desk software, you’re charging for each seat per month. If you’re selling MacBook Airs, it’s each MacBook Air one time up front. If you’re Wistia, you’re charging for number of videos hosted and the amount of bandwidth those videos take up each month (a dual value metric).

Pretty simple, right? Well, coming up with the right value metric is where things get complicated. Looking back at Wistia, imagine if they had three tiers with different types of features (a bare bones one, an enterprise tier, and then something in the middle), but everyone got unlimited bandwidth and videos. The problem here would be that someone like us (not a lot of videos) and Disney (lots of videos and lots of views) could potentially be paying the same thing. Disney would value the service 100x more than we would and Wistia wouldn’t be able to take advantage of that delta on value. Therefore, charging on bandwidth makes sense, because you can tie value directly to the amount of bandwidth. Theoretically, the more bandwidth I use, the more interaction I’m getting with customers and prospects, and the more I’m willing and able to pay Wistia for that interaction.

Great, so I’ll just charge for each granular value add? Well, not exactly. Performable (now a part of HubSpot) and companies like MixPanel and Amplitude ran/run into this problem. A lot of these analytical platforms were charging “per event”, which intuitively makes sense, because you can tie value directly to what you’re charging for, but they ran/run into problems because there’s no predictability in the costs per month. Their target (product and marketing decision makers) needed that predictability for procurement. A solution a lot of these folks use now is the banded approach, where they’ve figured out the distribution of their customers and essentially make tiers to align to that average usage.