When is the right time to adjust your pricing?

WHY is a pricing adjustment important?

Pricing is the cornerstone of your monetization strategy. Changes in pricing can enhance every aspect of your business, and as aspects of your business change, so should your pricing.



According to Jeanne Hopkins at Continuum, pricing is the most overlooked component of business strategy. The average company spends only 6 hours in the entire lifetime of the business planning their pricing. But as we've pointed out, monetization has a greater impact than both acquisition and retention on your company's bottom line.

A 1% change in your pricing plan can increase your bottom line by up to 12.70%. But 1% changes in retention and acquisition only improve your bottom line by 6.71% and 3.32%, respectively. If you're trying to grow but you're not constantly improving your monetization plan, you're pouring time, money, and effort into less effective channels.



Even a 1% change in monetization will force you to think about why you're making an adjustment and how your price can better align with your product. This encourages you to create value-based pricing, which relates price with the scalable core value your customer receives from your product.



For instance, the video hosting service Wistia constantly changes their pricing plan. These changes have been an essential part of their company's development. CEO Chris Savage said that the only way to collect data on their prices was to charge something and experiment—and then learn fast from what they discovered.

Over time Wistia has adjusted their value-based pricing according to how their customers use their product. This benefits Wistia's customers because it ensures that they are paying a price that matches exactly what they want from your product. Meanwhile, Wistia is able to help their bottom line by optimizing their monetization (in not under-charging), and enhance the integrity of their customer relationships (in not over-charging).



Other methods of pricing like cost-plus pricing and competitor-based pricing don't relate directly to your customers' experience with your product. There's a good chance you'll end up over-charging or under-charging for your product. Adjusting your pricing according to a value metric will help you understand your customers and your product's value.



Key Takeaway: Remember that your pricing strategy needs constant maintenance to keep your business growing. Evaluate how much time you've spent on your pricing strategy and identify the most recent update. A new pricing scheme could align with changes that have occurred since then.