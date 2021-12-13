Jeanne Hopkins loves a good price increase, or so she told us during her talk at SaaSFest. As your product advances, your value proposition changes. As your value proposition changes, your customers’ perceived value changes. Seems logical, no? So why isn’t your price point changing as well? Most likely, it’s because you’re scared your small business will lose customers.

Jeanne challenges that assumption by reminding us of the four P’s of marketing: product, promotion, place, and pricing. Each one is integral to a good marketing strategy but pricing is an extremely effective measurement of continuous communication of value to customers. As a marketer in SaaS, it’s impossible to not constantly be measuring your performance whether it’s through tracking site visits, monitoring content and social media engagement, or studying MQL to SQL conversions. A great indicator that your marketing is working and that your product’s value is being perceived by your customers is pricing.

As we’ve lamented on this blog many times, however, most companies don’t spend enough time, if any, thinking about their pricing strategy. Jeanne shared that the average SaaS company spends merely 8 hours on pricing. That’s it. When Jeanne was tasked with increasing the bottom line for her team as the suite of products they offered advanced in their offering, she realized she had two avenues to achieve this: through increasing pricing or increasing market share.

After spending some time researching the potential impact of each option, she went with pricing. Raising prices is one of the most effective ways to increase profits. As Jeanne set about laying the framework internally and devising the plan for external communication (that is, communicating with current and new customers), she developed a plan on how to increase prices without affecting customer satisfaction, which she shared with us at SaaSFest. Let’s go through it.