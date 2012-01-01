The company

Letterboxd is a social network for film lovers that has quietly become one of cinema's most essential platforms.

What started in 2011 as a simple film diary has evolved into a thriving global community where over 20 million members discover, rate, review, and share their movie-watching experiences.

Members use the platform to log films, create watchlists, and connect with fellow cinephiles worldwide, while also accessing original content including interviews with award-winning directors and everyday film fans.

From complete newcomers to serious film scholars, Letterboxd serves as different things to different people - united by their love of cinema.