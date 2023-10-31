WebinarOpenView SaaS Benchmarks Report 2023 - Nov 16th   Join us
Webinar

2023 Wrap-up: Benchmarks from 34,000 companies on ProfitWell Metrics

Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series

In this SaaS Happy Hour, unlock the secrets of SaaS success and discover exclusive insights from the ProfitWell Index, setting new benchmarks for your subscription metrics.

1 hour

Originally streamed Oct 31, 2023

About SaaS Happy Hour

It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Every week we uncover insights and the secrets to SaaS success over a cold drink and casual conversation. From the latest billing trends to mastering efficient SaaS margins, our panel of experts will kick back and share all.

Stephen Ngo

Subscription Analytics & Market Research at Paddle

