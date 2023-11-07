WebinarOpenView SaaS Benchmarks Report 2023 - Nov 16th   Join us
Growth by acquisition: How Hypefury used Twitter’s price hike to accelerate growth

Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series

In this SaaS Happy Hour, we learn how Hypefury faced an unexpected challenge when Twitter changed API access from $0 to $42,000/mo. Adapting swiftly, they made bold moves to stay ahead of the competition.

1 hour

Originally streamed Nov 7, 2023

About SaaS Happy Hour

It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Every week we uncover insights and the secrets to SaaS success over a cold drink and casual conversation. From the latest billing trends to mastering efficient SaaS margins, our panel of experts will kick back and share all.

Yannick Veys

Co-founder and CMO at Hypefury

Andrew Davies

CMO at Paddle