Webinar
Growth by acquisition: How Hypefury used Twitter’s price hike to accelerate growth
Part of the SaaS Happy Hour series
In this SaaS Happy Hour, we learn how Hypefury faced an unexpected challenge when Twitter changed API access from $0 to $42,000/mo. Adapting swiftly, they made bold moves to stay ahead of the competition.
1 hour
Originally streamed Nov 7, 2023
About SaaS Happy Hour
It's always 5 pm somewhere, right? Every week we uncover insights and the secrets to SaaS success over a cold drink and casual conversation. From the latest billing trends to mastering efficient SaaS margins, our panel of experts will kick back and share all.