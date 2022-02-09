Integration

APIs and webhooks

Use Paddle’s APIs to power your integration, whether amending subscriptions, keeping your databases in sync or facilitating customer access to your product. Your engineers can also listen to our suite of webhooks for live data, direct from your revenue source.

Paddle invoice API response

Paddle.js runs your checkout

Embed a checkout and take payments from around the world with our Javascript library Paddle.js 

Test your setup on sandbox

Create an account on our sandbox environment to test your integration before going live, so you know everything works as intended. 

SDK & In-App Purchases

Sell cross platform, whether on the web or in-app. Paddle’s Mac SDK allows you to take payment directly from your application and our In App-Purchase option for iOS offers creators an alternative to Apple (subject to the evolving case between Apple and Epic Games).

In-app purchase by Paddle

Third party integrations

Use Paddle’s APIs to integrate with CRMs, reporting systems and business intelligence tools. Our Implementation experts also work on custom integrations for high-volume software sellers. 

Paddle has made a measurable difference to the user experience we offer and we’re thrilled with the advances they’ve helped us to make on customer conversions. We’re also confident that the tools they have provided will help us make a success of the shift from licensing to subscriptions. Paddle has been a true partner and future-proof payments platform.

Sean DengGeneral Manager

