5 reasons why SaaS CFOs are choosing to use Paddle

1. Spend more time focusing on growth and strategic direction

When your teams aren’t focused on manual workarounds and systems integrations, they can focus on growing your revenue and core finance tasks.

2. Have confidence in your data — all from a single source

Paddle keeps your entire payments infrastructure running in the background, leaving your team to focus on other priorities — safe in the knowledge that revenue is coming in and your data is accurate.

For finance teams, this makes telling your business’ story much easier when it comes to reporting on or selling the business.

3. Pay one cost with one SaaS company

Paddle is your entire payments infrastructure so you’ll have one set of fees, from one provider.

While the fees for an MoR might seem marginally more expensive at first glance, it incorporates everything from payment processing and subscription management to sales tax compliance, to fraud and chargeback protection — all of which you would otherwise be paying for individually, and the cost increases rapidly as you grow and generate more revenue.